Seattle experts: Anti-Asian hate crimes in focus after high-profile incidents

Anti-Asian rhetoric since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has added fuel to a long-smoldering fire.

Hate crimes against Asian-Americans jumped 149% from 2019 to 2020 in 16 of America's largest cities. According to a study from California State University, Santa Barbara, Seattle was included in the count.

Verbal harassment, shunning, physical assaults, civil rights violations and online harassment against Asian Americans saw an uptick in the last year.

"All this time, and finally something like mass murder happens for people to pick notice that oh well, anti-Asian racism is real."

The tragedy that took place at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday, spotlighted ongoing fear among the Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

"We have unchecked, racism, colonialism, misogyny that is overflowing," said Hye-Kyung Kang, chair of the Department of Social Work at Seattle University.

Kang says anti-Asian rhetoric during the pandemic added fuel to a smoldering fire.

"We can't be just all of a sudden surprised when something like this happens," Kang said.

University of Washington psychology professor Sapna Cheryan says acknowledging America's racial wounds in all facets is critical.

"I think there's kind of this double battle that Asian Americans do, which is trying to establish that, we're just as American as anybody else and we belong here, and then also our group does face prejudice and discrimination," said Cheryan.

Kang says tackling racism involves holding society accountable, and checking individual biases.

"Put us in the center. Let us tell our own stories. Let us talk about our own complexity of Asian people, not just, you know, recycle the whole model minority narrative. Asians, Asian Americans are extremely diverse," said Kang.

Kang suggests allies begin tearing apart the very threads that perpetuate anti-Asian racism.