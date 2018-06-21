Police have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of killing a motel clerk in the city of SeaTac early Saturday morning.

The suspect was arrested in Dayton, Ohio Wednesday night, according to King County Sheriff's spokesperson Ryan Abbott.

Detectives will travel to Ohio to conclude their investigation, Abbott said.

The shooting happened overnight Friday at the America's Best Value Inn on International Boulevard, south of Sea-Tac Airport.

The 40-year-old male victim was found at the motel and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he later died.

According to The Seattle Times, a shuttle driver had pulled up to the motel and found the clerk lying on the floor and bleeding around 11:15 p.m. The shuttle driver called 911 and started CPR before medics arrived.

Police have not released the identity of the clerk but did say he lived in Spanaway.

The sheriff's office has no information on what led to the shooting or whether the clerk was targeted.

