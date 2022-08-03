Seahawks will release star linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to reports

The veteran is a six-time All-Pro and has played his entire career in Seattle.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have informed six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner that the organization plans to release him, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night citing league sources.

The move comes on the heels of a reported blockbuster trade sending franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a robust package of draft picks and veteran players on Tuesday.

Schefter reports that the Seahawks will save $16.6 million against the team's salary cap for 2022 by releasing Wagner.

Wagner was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, one round before the Seahawks selected Wilson.

The duo helped bring a Super Bowl to Seattle for the first time in franchise history, and Wagner has been among the NFL's top linebackers for much of the past decade.