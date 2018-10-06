One of the Seattle Seahawks’ and their fans’ worst fears has just been realized – safety Earl Thomas is officially holding out from mandatory mini camp and all other team-related activities.

On Sunday morning, Thomas officially announced his intentions via his social media pages.

While a holdout is disappointing for the fans and the team, it is not entirely unexpected. Thomas had stated several times over the past few months he wishes to remain part of the Seattle Seahawks, however, he has also made it known he is not pleased with his contract situation.

When the Seahawk safety failed to report for team OTAs, it became clear a holdout was certainly on the table.

Thomas has been seeking a third contract for some time now, something the Seahawks have been reluctant to grant him. This holdout comes following an offseason rife with trade rumors involving Thomas, along with former Seattle cornerback​ Richard Sherman publicly stating Thomas should be the highest paid safety in the NFL.

The Seahawks are no strangers to a holdout from one of their star defenders. Back in 2015, strong safety Kam Chancellor was absent from all team activities until Week 3 of the season.

Considering Chancellor’s history, it is no surprise he has shown his public support of Thomas with his own Instagram account.

On Thomas’ post announcing the holdout, Chancellor commented his support solely with a string of several emojis. Former Seattle long snapper Clint Gresham commented a similar response, along with former Seahawk defensive end Cliff Avril liking the post.

For now, Thomas’ foreseeable future with the Seahawks remains murky and even more contentious. It is unclear when or how the situation will resolve itself, if it even does.

© 2018 KING