SPOKANE, Wash. — There's a sense of pride when a student walks across the stage at graduation. For some, that feeling can change as they walk off with not just their diploma, but mounds of debt.

For millions of college students, student loans are a huge financial burden and, scammers are using that fact to take advantage of students and graduates. The Better Business Bureau said they're seeing a spike in student loan debt consolidation scams.

Unfortunately, when issues like this make headlines or are top of mind for consumers, scammers try to take advantage of your wallet.

"A lot of students are getting out of college right now and are looking to have the lowest payments they can or they want to be able to pay off their debt as fast as possible," said Tyler Russell, with the BBB.

The latest numbers show borrowers from the class of 2017 owe on average about $29,000 in student debt and that number is climbing.

RELATED: Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt

Scammers know they can leverage this to trick people into giving them money. Russell says the BBB is seeing more college loan consolidation scams pop up. So far about 50 victims across the country have reported college debt consolidation scams to the Better Business Bureau, which means the number is likely much higher.

"Whether it's via phone, email, or text message even letters to be able to provide relief for a nominal fee," he explained.

They claim they have helped other student loan holders, they can give you a lower interest rate and lower your payments. Sounds good, but you have to pay them a fee up front, which is a huge red flag.

"Those scammers like using high pressure tactics to say hey you're not going to be able to get the things you want to have in your life so if you don't pay this down, they create that sense of urgency, so people will act quickly and without doing research," Russell said.

Instead of helping alleviate your debt, they take your fee and disappear. It's why Russell says you should never pay a fee and advise families to do their research and ask a lot of questions.

"Know your options, if you're having trouble paying back your student loans, know what options are out there. If there's a loan alleviation program within your university or with your lender, make sure you find out that information," he said.

RELATED: White House proposes caps on student loan borrowing

According to the College Access and Success, 52% of Washingtonians have college debt and in Idaho that number is even higher, 61% owe money from college.

Better Business Bureau advises student loan holders to look out for red flags and follow these tips to avoid getting scammed: