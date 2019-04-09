The body of long-lost hiker Riley Zickel was recovered Tuesday on Mt. Jefferson.

Zickel, 21, was reported missing on July 30, 2016, after he didn't return from an overnight hike in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness Area.

He was found on Tuesday by hikers in a glacial area above Jefferson Park on Mt. Jefferson.

In 2016, when he first went missing, multiple agencies and more than 340 people searched more than 350 square miles for Zickel.

Tuesday's recovery mission was challenging because of extremely steep terrain covered in loose rocks, which made it prone to avalanches. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Civil Air Patrol and the U.S. Forest Service worked together on the recovery effort.

Zickel’s father, Robin Zickel, traveled to Oregon from California and was at the trailhead when his son's body was brought out of the wilderness area.

"We are grateful to the many organizations that helped make today's recovery of Mr. Zickel possible. Without their contributions, we would not have been able to bring closure to the Zickel family after these three long years," said Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast.

