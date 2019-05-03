The idea of Russia targeting a naval radio station in Snohomish County - should a conflict actually break out - is an idea that retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey scoffs at.

"It is utter nonsense," he said.

During a recent broadcast of "Vesti Nedeli," a Russian state TV program, the host identified several locations in the United States that could be targeted in the event of a nuclear strike. Naval Radio Station Jim Creek, a site east of Arlington, was one of those.

The report raised eyebrows.

Naval Radio Station Jim Creek, under the command of Naval Station Everett, has been transmitting since 1953. One of the most powerful radio stations, it allows the Navy to communicate with military personnel throughout the world. According to a Navy profile of the station, the station's "singular mission is to provide operational command and control communications for the Pacific Submarine Fleet."

It's an important aspect of our military system, but McCaffrey says it's not a target. Not only that, some of the targets in the Russian report don't exist any more, further discrediting it. The report appears to be more about domestic politics, rather than any kind of actual threat.

"It was a goofy thing," McCaffrey added.

However, nuclear arsenals are not something that should be ignored, he says. With nations with nuclear weapon capability increasing inventories or modernizing their technology, McCaffrey says what needs to be discussed is "strategic deterrents."