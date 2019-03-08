As August heats up and dries out central and eastern Washington and North Idaho, fires are sparking all across this side of the Cascades.

So for many, that it's difficult to keep up at times. So, we've compiled a list of the fires and everything you need to know about them.

WILLIAMS FLATS FIRE

The Williams Flats Fire is burning 43,000 acres on the Colville Reservation near Keller as of Sunday morning. This fire was caused by lightening on Aug. 2.

This fire is 40 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

According to a press release, flash flooding caused hazardous road conditions at the fire and caused 64 firefighters to be unable to return to the incident command post.

According to the Colville Tribes Emergency Services, Level 2 evacuations are in place for all areas southwest of Wilmont Creek to Whitestone Lookout Road. There are 13 homes in this area.

All residents in the Wilmont Creek drainage are now under a Level 1 evacuation. There are 11 homes known to be in this area.

The evacuation notice for residents in the Columbia River from the Falls Creek/Cougar Canyon Road south to Wilmont Creek Road have been lifted.

The Level 1 evacuations include the Rogers Bar campground. Multiple roads are closed, including Kuehne, Firelander, Refrigerator Canyon and Canteen Creek roads.

CCC FIRE

The CCC Fire is burning about 528 acres two miles north of Cataldo in unincorporated Shoshone County. As of Saturday morning, it is 30 percent contained.

The fire has prompted multiple road closures. CCC Road from Cataldo to Wall Ridge Road is closed. Road No. 259 on the backside of Cataldo Mountain is also closed.

The Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes between Cataldo and Kingston also remains closed Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No evacuation orders have been issued and one home is threatened.

NORTH MILL CREEK FIRE

The North Mill Creek Fire burning in Colville is about 500 acres as of Saturday morning. It is 10 percent contained.

The fire as prompted road closures on North Fork Mill Creek Rd., Middle Fork Mill Creek Rd., Rocky Creek Rd. and Bestrom Rd. There are no evacuations in place.

The fire started Thursday and the cause is still under investigation.

Cool temperatures and rain Friday and Saturday helped crews to make progress on all three fires, agencies report. However, there is an increased chance for mud-slides as the forecast shows heavy rains have prompted a Flash Flood Watch from 2 p.m. to late Saturday evening.

