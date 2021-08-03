Several of Brown's family members spoke during the memorial service at Ilani Resort. A procession was held earlier in the day.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Members of the public were invited to view a procession and attend a memorial service for fallen Clark County Sgt. Jeremy Brown on Tuesday.

Jeremy Brown was shot and killed July 23 while he was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex. He was allegedly shot by one of the suspects he was watching, as he sat in his unmarked car.

Several members of Jeremy Brown's family spoke during the memorial service at Ilani Resort including his wife, Jill Brown, who thanked the community for their support. She called her husband a sincere, honest, loyal, loving and driven man.

"He inspired others on the daily in life just by being who he was, and he will continue to do so, this I have zero doubt," she said. "Jeremy did not just have the heart of a lion. He was a lion. There are very few lions in this world and walking with one of them is a gift for which we should be eternally grateful."

Jeremy Brown's son, Gage Brown, gave the eulogy. He described his dad as a man full of integrity who was resilient, adventurous, and funny.

“My dad was a hero, not just for the fact that he has lost his life in the line of duty, but for all the things he did and was in the course of that duty," he said.

Around 3,000 people filled the venue.

The procession began earlier in the day at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Fort Vancouver Way in front of Clark College in Vancouver and ended at the Ilani Resort in Ridgefield. A long line of vehicles and motorcycles from law enforcement agencies across the region led the casket carrying Jeremy Brown from Vancouver to Ridgefield. Members of the public viewed the procession on overpasses along the route.

A group of bagpipers marched in the street outside Ilani Resort and a large group of local law enforcement including a color guard lined up to honor Jeremy Brown and his family.

Law enforcement lined up to honor Sgt. Brown as his casket arrives. That will be fairly soon if on schedule. Live steaming procession now on @KGWNews and social. pic.twitter.com/ZdxIFpKITL — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) August 3, 2021

