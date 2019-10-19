SEATTLE — Police seized nine firearms from the suspected leader of a neo-Nazi cell in Washington.

According to court documents, the guns were taken from a home off Jordan Trails Road, outside of Arlington, in Snohomish County.

“No comment,” said the woman who quickly closed the door when a KING 5 crew showed up on the doorstep.

Sources told KING 5 the Arlington house is owned by the parents of Kaleb J. Cole, who was named in an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) filed in King County court in late September.

That order required Cole, who has lived in Snohomish and Whatcom counties, to surrender all his firearms to police.

Court documents describe Cole as the admitted leader of The Atomwaffen Division in Washington state. The FBI has refused to comment on the case.

King County prosecutor Dan Satterberg and Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, whose lawyers form the Regional Firearms Enforcement Unit, said FBI agents approached them seeking an ERPO against Cole.

The feds have not charged Cole, but court documents make it clear they are concerned by the weapons he has been buying, the “hate camps” he allegedly organizes in Washington state and Atomwaffen’s increasingly violent rhetoric.