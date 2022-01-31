New sketch released of unidentified woman who died in Kalama crash over 30 years ago

In May 1991, Washington State Patrol said the woman was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and then caught on fire in Kalama. The driver and passenger died.

KALAMA, Wash. — A forensic artist has released a new sketch of an unidentified woman who died in a fiery crash over 30 years ago, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). Detectives have worked for decades to try and identify the woman.

In May 1991, WSP said the woman was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and then caught on fire in Kalama. The driver and the passenger died. WSP said the passenger has yet to be identified and investigators refer to her as Helen Doe.

WSP detectives worked with the group Lost and Missing in Indian Country and forensic artist Natalie Murry to create an updated sketch of the woman, seen below.



The unidentified woman was of Native American decent. She was between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-2 with brown hair and a gap between her lower front teeth. WSP said she was last seen wearing Levi's jeans, a gray shirt, a black cowboy vest and feather earrings. According to an autopsy, the woman had severe scoliosis with a convexity to the right.

WSP released a map of the route the truck is believed to have traveled according to fuel records. The truck started in Villa Ridge, Miss. on May 7, 1991 and traveled through Colorado, Wyoming and Oregon before the crash one week later in Washington.

Anyone who knows who the woman is should contact Det. Stacy Moate at Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov or 425-401-7745.