LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Neighbors in Lynnwood are frustrated by delays in recycling pickup after several rounds of disruptive winter weather.

“It’s a lot – a lot of recycling,” said Joseph Savoie.

He said his recycling has been piling up for almost a month – and Waste Management won’t collect it until his next scheduled pickup. The company operates on two-week pickup cycles.

“For it to stack up like this, not picking it up – it’s a real hassle,” he said.

He contacted Customer Service and said he was told to leave out more, but no early pickup would come. He missed one pickup during the storms that paralyzed the region, though roads have long-since cleared.

“They said you can put out two, three, four times the amount and they’ll pick it up, but I’m not a landfill,” he said. “I don’t have a place to put it and neither do my neighbors.”

Fatima Elzein lives nearby. Her bin was overflowing at the curb, and more recycling was piled in her garage.

“I’m just hoping it gets picked up,” she said. “There’s no more snow, so I don’t see why not.”

Savoie worried the excess recycling in the neighborhood could create other issues.

“We’ve got now rodents, coyote sightings, had raccoons – it’s building up and creating a health concern,” he said.

It’s why he wants Waste Management to come collect, or offer him a refund for the missed collection.

“They’re taking advantage of us,” he said. “We’re paying for a service that isn’t being handled, plain and simple.”

In response, Waste Management sent the following statement to KING 5.

“Waste Management is operating in storm recovery mode, with every driver and every truck on the road! In the Lynnwood area, where we missed one recycling collection due to unsafe conditions, we want customers to know we regret any inconvenience related to the storm. We will collect recycling missed on snow days – no extra charge. Please place recycling at the curb on your next regular collection day.

Credit is not provided for postponed service because the company still collects and manages the material. In fact, storm interruptions are significantly more costly than providing normal service due to overtime and operational inefficiencies.”

Waste Management also provided information on how to place additional recycling at the curb. They say to put extra items by the cart in a box or paper bag, not plastic. They ask you only put the extra out on collection day so it stays dry.