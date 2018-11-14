The Camp Fire has left the Northern California town of Paradise all but destroyed. New footage from above shows the extent of the damage with homes and stores in central Paradise left in ashes.

Since the fire began on Thursday, Nov. 8, the rural Butte County area has seen more 6,520 homes and 260 commercial buildings destroyed. The largest toll has been the loss of life with at least 42 people confirmed dead and hundreds missing, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Click HERE to view the video, if having trouble viewing.

Note: ABC10 received permission from the FAA and CAL FIRE before flying the drone. The agencies invited us and made sure the flight did not impede firefighting operations.

RELATED: Map shows fate of homes in Camp Fire's path in Paradise

RELATED: California Wildfires: The New Normal is ABC10's new nine-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch now... Meet the Hotshots. The Navy has SEAL Team Six. The Army, Delta Force. But in the world of firefighting, hotshots are the tip of the spear.

Gallery: Camp Fire devastation in Butte County, California

© 2018 KXTV