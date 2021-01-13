Rain, wind impacting travel across Puget Sound

Sound Transit has canceled Sounder North trains for the rest of the week

WASHINGTON — An "atmospheric river" parked on the region has swelled rivers and land with excess rain and snow, making travel difficult in spots.

An atmospheric river transports water vapor long distances through the atmosphere and dumps precipitation on land.

The National Weather Service says minor flooding was possible, as well as downed trees and power outages due to strong winds and saturated ground.

With saturated ground, can also come mud and landslides. King County Road Services says a small landslide on Vashon Island closed a section of Burma Road earlier today.

The threat of more landslides like this has Sound Transit officials worried.

That's why they've made the call to cancel all Sounder North trains for the rest of the week — from Seattle to Snohomish county.

The Sounder North trains are canceled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.