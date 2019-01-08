SEATTLE — On Monday, King County Superior Court signed off on a settlement order that will see Pyramid Brewing pay $450,000 to employees both current and former affected by the alleged wage abuse between the dates of April 24, 2014 and December 5, 2018.

Three employees filed the lawsuit back in 2018 with the help of Fair Work Center. Among their claims made:

They argued Pyramid did not allow for proper meal or bathroom breaks.

They argued Pyramid did what’s called “time shaving” adjusting their time cards after the work had already been completed.

They also alleged Pyramid did not properly pay them for overtime hours.

As is common with most settlements, Pyramid is not admitting any guilt or wrongdoing to these allegations made against them.

When breaking down the settlement amount, this is how it goes: Of the $450,000 awarded, 25% or $112,500 is going toward attorney fees. Another $12,000 is set aside for settlement administrator and class counsel fees.

The three named plaintiffs in the case are getting $3,000 each for their role in carrying out the lawsuit.

That leaves $316,500 for the rest.

Pyramid Brewing will also be required to conduct additional training so employees know when they are working, they must be on the clock.

KING 5 reached out to both the plaintiffs and Pyramid Brewing for comment. Neither parties were available to comment before this story was published.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs however say that all the 303 people within the class action lawsuit should have already been contacted about their settlement.