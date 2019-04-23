A World War II Army veteran from Puyallup was honored for his service over the weekend.

Loren Kissick took an honor flight to Washington D.C. The flights take veterans who fought in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

Kissick is 95, but doesn't act it, look it.

"I feel great," he said upon his return to Sea-Tac Airport. "Yeah. I'm ready to go again!"

Family members say it was a sentimental trip.

During World War II, Kissick was machine gunner with the 453rd Automatic Weapons Unit based out of Fort Knox, Kentucky.

"I think I am the last guy, at least on the West Coast, from my outfit," said Kissick explained in November of last year.

He enlisted as a teenager because he thought it was the right thing to do. He found himself in Normandy as the battle that began on June 6, 1944.

He thinks about the men who didn't make it home.

"You know, you realize that every day you are borrowed time," Kissick said at the time. "I was lucky I never got hurt."

Last year, Kissick's family raised money to help him be part of a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. They raised $20,275, well over the $12,000.