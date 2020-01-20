OLYMPIA, Wash. — The battle over gun control continues in Olympia as the public prepares to testify before the Senate Law and Justice Committee on Monday.

Testimony will likely be focused on bills that would increase the punishment for gun theft or illegal firearm use, as well as those placing further restrictions on firearms.

A bill that would ban high-capacity magazines has gained national attention. High-capacity magazines are capable of holding more than the standard number of rounds. The bill would make it illegal to manufacture or possess magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Nationally, part of the argument against high capacity magazines focuses on mass shootings and the belief that fewer bullets could lower the death toll.

Others have said a ban would not make a difference or stop criminals and that mass shootings continue to take place despite gun-related bans.

Another bill seeks to ban the sale of assault-style weapons and "large-capacity magazines."

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson previously noted that such bills would "combat mass shootings in Washington state. High-capacity magazines were used in two mass shootings in Washington in the last few years in Mukilteo and Burlington, he said.

“If we do not take action, additional mass shootings will occur here, that is inevitable,” Ferguson previously said.