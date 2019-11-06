KIRKLAND, Wash. — Foster dog advocate Missy Young is one prepared dog owner.

On a recent trip to a Kirkland dog park, she packed everything you might need, and some things you don't, to be ready for the summer heat. Young even came prepared with dog sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sun, tall grass and high winds.

“This helps to prevent a lot of eye problems,” she explained.

Young is on a mission to make sure no pets suffer in a part of the country where air conditions are rare. She runs a nonprofit called Missy’s Rescue.



Her big concern this time of year is hot vehicles. Monday’s low 70s could translate to upper 90s inside a parked car.

“Anytime that sun is out and hitting a car, it doesn’t matter if it’s cool outside, that sun is heating up that car,” she explained.



Records from 2018 show that police departments on the Eastside responded to more than 50 calls of animals left unattended inside a vehicle.

“Dogs are pretty good at self-regulating their temperature if they’re given a chance,” Young said.

But back at the Kirkland dog park, Young wasn’t taking any chances – she brought along a solid block of ice that was clearly a hit with her foster dogs.

“The reality is, if you’re not going to take your shoes off and walk on the cement, don’t expect them to. It’s not fair.”

A message she wants to send as far as she can.