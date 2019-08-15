A new proposal would pressure the Seattle Department of Transportation to build protected bike lanes for paving projects that exceed more than $1 million.

The legislation sponsored by Councilmember Mike O'Brien, who is not seeking re-election for another term, would apply to road improvements identified in the city's Capital Improvement Program. Routine maintenance and emergency repairs would not be subject to the requirement.

City DOT staff would have to determine if the physical features, usage of the street, or financial constraints would prevent building a protected bike lane. If so, SDOT's director would have to submit a report detailing why, as well as an analysis of how to advance the city's bike lane network.

The proposed legislation follows a decision by SDOT earlier this year to abandon bike lanes on 35th Avenue Northeast in the Wedgwood neighborhood. The decision was made after two neighborhood groups - Safe 35th and Save 35th - came out with conflicting views of what should be done to the stretch of road.

O'Brien says it's unfortunate the city "changed course" on the 35th Avenue project. The legislation would make it more difficult for city officials "to make a bad decision," as well as make them justify the decisions they do make.

The city later announced it would make changes to the roadway's configuration after a fatal crash and numerous complaints.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says abandoning the 35th Avenue protected bike lane was not a mistake. The city, she says, weighed a number of factors before making the decision.

But, she's warm to O'Brien's proposal.