Prep Zone: White River wrestler carries on strong family legacy

Shelby Moore is undefeated this season, and relies on a unique superstition.

The winter sports season officially wrapped up this past weekend with the Washington state basketball tournament. Two weeks ago, the state wrestling championships returned to the Tacoma Dome and this week's Prep Zone features a White River wrestler that's not only a state champ, she's also the best in the nation in her weight class.

Before White River High School junior Shelby Moore goes for a pin, she needs a PB&J.

"I always say, I'm not superstitious, but I'm a little stitious. So after weigh-in, I have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich every time, " Moore said.

"She makes peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, she eats peanut butter on a spoon, there must be some secret to it," said Moore's father, Jeff.

The past three months she made 31 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and was a perfect 31-0 with 31 pins. But the secret is not in the jelly or the jam.

Shelby is good because she works hard, and she had some inspiration growing up.

"They are best friends. I don't know too many kids like them. And as their mom, it's so incredible to see them have the relationships that they have," Shelby's mother Angela said.

Shelby's big brother Nate won 3 state titles for White River and now wrestles at Northern Colorado.

"I watched him wrestle since the day I was born. So it's been a long time, but I really admire just how he's so confident, he thinks he can beat anyone in the world and I think that's what makes him really good as he just believes in himself like crazy," Shelby Moore said.

"Nathan put up really high bar for his sister to be able to compete and try to win a state championship and follow his footsteps," said Jeff Moore.

"I try and imitate like his confidence on the mat," Shelby Moore said.

That confidence paid off at the Mat Classic as Shelby won a state title in the 130-pound weight division.

"It's just the coolest thing, for her to be able to replicate something that her brother did. It was really awesome for sure," said Angela Moore. "It's hard to explain how much pride you have when your kids win a state championship," says Jeff.

A quick glance at Shelby's room will show you she's won more than just a state title.

In 2021 during a 3 1/2-month span, Shelby racked up 5 national championships.

"It's definitely a big realization moment. When you're just like, 'wow, I'm the best in the nation, how did this happen so quickly,' " Shelby Moore said.

Shelby doesn't want to stop there, however.

"I'm hoping to make a world team this year in May, and hopefully go the World Championships in Rome," she said.