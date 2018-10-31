PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Jeremy D. Durocher, a Portsmouth police officer, has been indicted by the November 2018 regular grand jury for the shooting of Deontrace Lamont Ward.

The Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said this case will go before a grand jury.

Ward was hurt in the shooting that took place on October 29, 2017. Virginia State Police, as well as the Commonwealth's Attorney's office's investigator, looked into the incident. As a result, prosecutors said they would look for an indictment.

Ward entered guilty pleas to several charges earlier in June.

Police body cam video from October showed Ward getting shot in the back. The footage came while officers were on a call about a robbery.

The Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is presenting its case to the grand jury on November 1.

A spokesman for the commonwealth's attorney would not say who potentially would face charges.

James Boyd, President of the Portsmouth NAACP, released this statement:

We are pleased that the Wheels of Justice are turning for Deontrace Ward, his family and our community. We hope that the process moves quickly as his family and our community have waited long enough. The police body cam footage clearly shows that there was no merit to the officer shooting Deontrace in his back or utilizing that degree of force in the first place. No threat was imminent to the officer or others and this type of reckless judgment must be held accountable. We place trust in our law enforcement officials to handle the use of force with sound reason and judgement and it's clear that this was not the case with their encounter with Deontrace and those responsible should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the Law.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales provided a statement regarding the indictment.

Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya D. Chapman had the following statement about the indictment:

Although this decision directly impacts the members of the Portsmouth Police Department, we will allow the criminal justice system to run its course. In the meantime, I can assure you that the members of our department will continue to faithfully serve our community, remain steadfast in building trust, and continue our double digit major crimes reduction beyond the 12% we've already achieved this year.

