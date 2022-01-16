Youngest state senator says first priority is flood relief for Whatcom County

Simon Sefzik replaces the late Senator Doug Ericksen, who passed away in mid-December.

Simon Sefzik, 22, was appointed to the state Legislature last week to represent Whatcom County's 42nd District.

He replaces the late Senator Doug Ericksen, who passed away in mid-December and was appointed at a time when the county is dealing with widespread flood damage.

Sefzik was a surprising choice for many who had never heard of the young political newcomer. Sefzik said his first week has been a whirlwind, but he has been welcomed by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle who have been gracious and cordial.

“I’m not quite used to being called senator yet,” he said.

Even Sefzik admits he was surprised when the Whatcom County Council chose him for the job.

“It was always kind of a longshot, I thought,” he said.

He was caught so off guard, he had to rush over to a clothing store and pick up his suits before heading to Olympia on Wednesday.

Security guards at the Capitol didn't know who he was and thought he might be an intern or legislative aid.

“They were like, the public's not allowed in there right now,” he recalled with a laugh.

Sefzik said he has hit the ground running for those in flood-damaged areas, meeting with local leaders and people impacted.

“The first thing I worked on ... was working with the county executive on getting a relief branch. They're filling that out right now,” Sefzik said.

He knows his age means less life experience. He said he's already meeting with people and focusing on listening.

“I understand that I’m young, but I think that’s more of a reason for me to listen, to truly listen to learn, and to understand,” he said.

Donna and Fred Flynn run the Sunshine Motel in Ferndale and said they’re glad someone is now in Olympia for the community. Their motel suffered major damage when the Nooksack River flooded and then the building’s pipes burst in one of the subsequent snowstorms.

They would welcome the chance to talk with Sefzik and share how he could help them.

“Place to live, get on their feet, feel good, feel safe,” Donna explained.

They're not worried about the new senator's age. They just need someone in Olympia willing to fight.

“Republican, Democrat, Independent, young, oldv… and if they got one of those 12-year-old geniuses to do the job, send him,” Fred explained.

Sefzik hasn't made a decision about running for the seat in the next election. Instead, he's focused on earning the respect for the office he holds now.