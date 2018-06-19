As hundreds of children sit in detention centers separated from their parents, Washington lawmakers sounded off Tuesday about the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

The "zero tolerance" policy, announced in April by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, directs authorities to prosecute all instances of illegal border crossings, even if that means separating parents from their children.

Related: Verify: Fact from fiction regarding families being separated at border

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-7th District, said Monday there would be nationwide rallies on June 30 to protest the policy. Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson also asked the Trump administration to “stop lying” about family separations. Former U.S. Attorney and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan signed a letter Monday to Sessions calling for the family separations to stop.

WATCH: Border Patrol video of immigrant detention facility in McAllen, Texas

House Republicans are expected to meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening to discuss Republican immigration legislation that could get a vote as early as this week.

A compromise proposal between conservative and moderate members of the Republican caucus would end family separation, address Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) by giving Dreamers an eventual path to citizenship, create a merit-based visa program and add $25 billion to fund increased border security.

Where Washington’s delegation stands

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

“I am concerned about the detainees who were moved to SeaTac. The Trump Administration’s policy of separating children from their parents is inhumane and contrary to American values. Congress must take immediate action to end this cruel and senseless policy."

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

“As a mother and grandmother, the idea of having your child taken from you and sent away is an absolute nightmare—and the idea that this Administration is using this as a so-called ‘deterrent strategy’ is horrifying and unacceptable. This issue strikes close to home with the reports of so many women being held in our state, so it’s critical we raise awareness, build momentum, and take steps to counteract the Trump administration’s ill-advised and immoral policy surrounding those seeking safety in our country.”

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-2nd District

What can Congress do?

Separating children from their mothers and fathers is cruel and unacceptable. It must stop.

The family separation policy is clearly not working.

Using family separation as a disincentive for coming to the U.S. is clearly not working.

Arrests at the border have increased over the last few months. If the policy were working, there would be fewer arrests because fewer people would be crossing the border.

Congress has proposed legislation to halt separation of immigrant families.

I am an original cosponsor of the Keep Families Together Act. This bill would halt the separation of families coming across the border.

I support H.R. 3923, the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act to reform the immigration detention system by ending use of private facilities, repealing mandatory detention and increasing oversight, accountability and transparency of the immigration detention system.

I am a cosponsor of H.R. 5950, the Human Enforcement and Legal Protections (HELP) for Separated Children Act. This bill would protect children whose parents are involved in immigration enforcement actions and keep children out of the child welfare system if it is not necessary to ensure children’s safety.

Congress must come together to find a permanent solution to end this cruel and unacceptable practice. Families coming to the U.S. to protect their children should not be forcefully separated once they arrive to the U.S. border.

Read Larsen’s full statement, including a fact check compiled by Larsen’s staff.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-3rd District

"Family separation should not be U.S. policy. I am working with House leadership to bring forth legislation as early as this week that would fix multiple aspects of our nation’s broken immigration system. Currently, the legislation being considered would address and remedy these separations in a manner I support by allowing minors to stay with parents and legal guardians who have been detained. Speed is of the essence, and I am pushing House leadership to finalize their bill as quickly as possible so that I can review all of the details."

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District

"This is one more broken piece of an immigration system that isn't working for anyone, and another example that shows why reform is so desperately needed. I am working with House leadership to address this and many other issues in order to create an immigration system that respects our borders and keeps families together."

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District

“First, I do not believe the government should separate children from parents who are awaiting adjudication for breaking federal immigration law. As Americans, the land of freedom and opportunity, as a people who are warriors for human rights and human dignity, these policies are inconsistent with our nation’s values and everything we stand for.

“I believe that the administration should stop the practice of separating families on their own. However, President Trump has made it clear that Congress must make a formal policy change. Congress can and should fix this by passing a law that clarifies separation shouldn’t happen when families are apprehended illegally crossing the border. That is what I am working with my colleagues in the House right now to do.

“Again, I don’t believe in tearing families apart, but I also believe that people need to be coming to America legally, which is why I support increased border security efforts so families aren’t put in this situation. The new Goodlatte bill that I helped negotiate, the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act, will fix this family separation problem and authorize funding for construction of the border wall, close enforcement loopholes, end catch and release, reform the legal immigration system, create a merit-based visa program, and provide the DACA population a bridge to the legal immigration system and earn legal status in our country.”

Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-6th District

“Congress should do its job. The Appropriations committee should debate whether Americans’ tax money should be spent on detaining children separated from their parents. This is a debate about our values, and it should happen now, in public view and not behind closed doors. This policy is wrong, and every member of Congress ought to have the courage to take a vote on this issue.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-7th District

“This bill makes one thing very clear all over again: Republicans have no interest in any real solutions to the critical issues of family separation, Dreamers and sensible immigration reform. Instead, this bill is another xenophobic proposal to cut legal immigration substantially, eliminate diversity visas and decimate our family-based immigration system. It provides no real path to citizenship for Dreamers.



“In an affront to families everywhere, this bill increases the abuses of children and the cruelty of denying a fair process to immigrants seeking asylum. It raises the bar for asylum in credible fear hearings, thus endangering the lives the people fleeing gangs, rape, trafficking and persecution. It opens the door to unrestricted detention times, puts unaccompanied children in front of prosecutors and judges instead of with asylum officers, and resumes the practice of issuing illegal detainers. In a nod to a petulant president who created the crises we face today with his rescinding of DACA and his cruel “zero-tolerance” policy at the border, the bill holds Dreamers ransom to border money and pours $23 billion more into an ineffective, expensive border wall instead of investing in humane, comprehensive alternatives.



“Last week, I met with 174 currently detained women and they told me Trump’s border patrol threatened them by saying their ‘families wouldn’t exist anymore.’ Clearly, Republicans have given up being the party of ‘family values.’ If Republicans think that we’ll ignore all the damage this bill does, they’re out of luck. No one with the interests of the United States at heart—or, for that matter, with half a heart themselves—would vote to codify this intense cruelty into law.



“It is unfortunate that smart, real proposals to bring a number of bipartisan immigration bills to the floor have failed. Those are the proposals that would be humane and would address the problems in front of us. Clearly, Republicans have no interest in passing a bill that addresses the plight of Dreamers and the plight of families whose children are being ripped from them. When they are truly ready for that, we Democrats are—as always—ready as well.”

Rep. Dave Reichert, R-8th District

“During my time in law enforcement, I saw children separated from their parents, and that image is something that I will never forget. As we enforce our laws and secure our border, we should protect and not punish children. Both are important to the security of our nation and communities.”

Rep. Adam Smith, D-9th District

“I am deeply disturbed by reports that a number of women who are seeking asylum are being detained at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac after being separated from their children. Under the law, these families have the right to apply for asylum, and should not be torn apart while the process is taking place. I condemn the Trump Administration’s zero-tolerance policy of separating immigrant families. This policy goes against the very ideals that our country was founded on, and I will continue to fight to keep families together.”

Rep. Denny Heck, D-10th District

"There is understandable confusion about what is happening at our border right now. With that said, your anguish and anger about it is well founded, and I share your outrage. This separation policy created by the Trump Administration should end now."

© 2018 KING