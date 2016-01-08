Tuesday is the last day to vote in the August primary election. Ballots must be postmarked by August 7 or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m.
Washington voters received prepaid postage on mail-in ballots for this year’s primary and general elections and do not need to use a stamp.
You can return your ballot at a drop box location below.
*= drive-up ballot box
King County Ballot Drop Box Locations:
(Open 24 hours - closes on Election Day, August 7, at 8 p.m.)
Auburn
Auburn Library
1102 Auburn Way S
Auburn, WA 98002
Muckleshoot Tribe - Philip Starr Building
39015 172nd Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Park & Ride
101 15th Street NE
Auburn, WA 98001
Bellevue
Bellevue Regional Library
1111 110th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Crossroads Shopping Center
(South entrance)
15600 NE 8th Street
Bellevue, WA 98008
Newport Way Library
14250 SE Newport Way E
Bellevue, WA 98006
Bothell
Bothell City Hall
18415 101st Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Burien
Boulevard Park Library
12015 Roseberg Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98168
Covington
Covington Library
27100 164th Avenue SE
Covington, WA 98042
Des Moines
Highline College*
(entrance across from 27th Ave S)
2400 S 240th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Enumclaw
Enumclaw Library
1700 1st Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
Fall City
Fall City Library
33415 SE 42nd Place
Fall City, WA 98024
Federal Way
Federal Way City Hall
33325 8th Avenue S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Issaquah
Issaquah City Hall
130 E Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Kenmore
Kenmore City Hall
18120 68th Avenue NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Kent
Kentridge High School
12430 SE 208th Street
Kent, WA 98031
Regional Justice Center
(Near parking garage entrance)
401 4th Avenue N
Kent, WA 98032
Kirkland
Kingsgate Library
12315 NE 143rd Street
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland City Hall
123 5th Avenue
Kirkland, WA 98033
Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Maple Valley
Hobart Food Market
20250 276th Avenue SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038
Tahoma School District Building
25720 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Road SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038
Mercer Island
Mercer Island Community and Event Center
8236 SE 24th Street
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Newcastle
Newcastle City Hall
12835 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
Pacific
Algona-Pacific Library
255 Ellingson Road
Pacific, WA 98047
Redmond
Redmond City Hall
15670 NE 85th Street
Redmond, WA 98052
Renton
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE
Renton, WA 98058
King County Elections
919 SW Grady Way
Renton, WA 98057
Renton Public Health Center
3201 NE 7th Street
Renton, WA 98056
Sammamish
Sammamish City Hall
801 228th Avenue SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SeaTac
Valley View Library
17850 Military Road S
SeaTac, WA 98188
Seattle
Ballard
Ballard Branch Library
Corner of NW 57th Street and 22nd Avenue NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Beacon Hill
Beacon Hill Library
2821 Beacon Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
NewHolly Neighborhood Campus
7054 32nd Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98118
Broadview/Greenwood
Broadview Library
12755 Greenwood Avenue N
Seattle, WA 98133
Bryn Mawr/Skyway
Skyway Library
12601 76th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98178
Capitol Hill
Seattle Central College
Broadway-Edison Building
(northeast corner) 1701 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Central District
Garfield Community Center
2323 E Cherry Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Chinatown-International District
Uwajimaya
619 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Columbia City
Rainier Beach Community Center
8825 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98118
Downtown
King County Administration Building
500 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Greenlake/Phinney
Green Lake Community Center
7201 East Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98115
Lake City
Lake City Library
12501 28th Avenue NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Magnolia
Magnolia Park
1461 Magnolia Boulevard West
Seattle, WA 98199
Queen Anne
Seattle Pacific University*
310 W Bertona Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Rainier Valley
Rainier Beach Community Center
8825 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98118
South Lake Union
South Lake Union
310 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
South Park
South Park Library
8604 8th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
University District
University of Washington Campus
Schmitz Hall
(by north entrance on NE 41st Street)
1400 NE Campus Parkway
Seattle, WA 98105
West Seattle/Delridge
High Point Library
3411 SW Raymond Street
Seattle, WA 98126
Alaska Junction Corner of SW Alaska Street and 44th Avenue SW
Seattle, WA 98116
White Center
White Center Library
1409 SW 107th Street
Seattle, WA 98146
Shoreline
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th Street
Shoreline, WA 98155
Snoqualmie
Snoqualmie Library
7824 Center Boulevard SE
Snoqualmie, WA 98065
Tukwila
Tukwila Community Center*
12424 42nd Avenue South
Tukwila, WA 98168
Vashon
Vashon Library
17210 Vashon Highway SW
Vashon Island, WA 98070
Woodinville
Woodinville Library
17105 Avondale Road NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Pierce County Ballot Drop Box Locations:
Anderson Island
Anderson Island Park & Ride Yoman Rd. (near Villa Beach Road), Anderson Island, WA 98303
Ashford
Ashford County Park, 29801 SR 706
Bonney Lake
Sky Island Dr E & 184th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391
Browns Point/Northeast Tacoma
NE Police Substation, 4731 Norpoint Way NE
Buckley
Buckley Library, 123 S River Rd
Dupont
1500 Wilmington Dr, DuPont, WA 98327
Eatonville
Barney’s Corner, 40512 Meridian E*
Eatonville Town Hall, 201 Center St W
Edgewood
2224 104th Ave E, Edgewood, WA 98372
Fife
5411 23rd St E, Fife, WA 98424
Fircrest
Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell St
Fox Island
Fox Island Fire Station 53, 906 Kamus Dr
Gig Harbor
6711 Kimball Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
4811 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
5210 144th St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
9021 Key Peninsula Hwy NW*
14220 92nd Ave NW *
Graham
Graham Fire & Rescue Station 91, 10012 187th St E
Lakewood
Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW *
Milton
Milton City Hall, 1000 Laurel St
Orting
Orting Public Safety Building, 401 Washington Ave SE
Parkland/Spanaway
Parkland/Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave S*
Roy Y Park and Ride, SR 507 & Pacific Ave S
Puyallup
11209 Shaw Rd E, Puyallup, WA 98374
324 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371
15420 Meridian Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98374
Roy
216 McNaught Rd S, Roy WA 98580
South Prairie
South Prairie Fire Department, 350 SR 162
Steilacoom
2950 Steilacoom Blvd, Steilacoom, WA 98388
Summit
Summit Library, 5107 112th St E
Sumner
1116 Fryar Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390
Tacoma
5140 N 26th St, Tacoma, WA 98407
1319 E 72nd St, Tacoma, WA 98404
902 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405
1708 E 44th St, Tacoma, WA 98404
2401 S 35th St, Tacoma, WA 98409
6315 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98406
610 Puyallup Ave, Tacoma, WA 98421
1501 S 72nd St
Tillicum
Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave SW
University Place
3631 Drexler Dr W, University Place, WA 98466
Wilkeson
Wilkeson Town Hall, 540 Church St
Snohomish County Ballot Drop Box Locations:
Arlington (near library)
135 N. Washington Ave.
Arlington, WA 98223
Bothell (QFC parking lot)
22833 Bothell Everett Hwy.
Bothell, WA 98201
Edmonds (near library)
650 Main St.
Edmonds, WA 98020
Everett
Courthouse campus
Rockefeller Ave. and Wall St.
Everett, WA 98201
Everett Mall-near Sears
1402 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
McCollum Park
600 128th St. SE
Everett, WA 98206
Granite Falls (near library)
815 E Galena St
Granite Falls, WA 98252
Gold Bar (Gateway Park)
5th and Orchard
Gold Bar, WA 98251
Lake Stevens (near boat launch)
1800 Main St.
Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Lynnwood (in front of city hall)
19100 44th Ave. W.
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Marysville (behind city hall)
1049 State Ave.
Marysville, WA 98270
Monroe (near library)
1070 Village Way
Monroe, WA 98272
Mountlake Terrace (near library)
23300 58th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Mukilteo (near library)
4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd.
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Snohomish (near library)
311 Maple Ave.
Snohomish, WA 98290
Stanwood (near library)
9701 271st St. NW
Stanwood, WA 98292