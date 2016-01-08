Ballot drop boxes open Thursday for the November general election. Ballots must be postmarked by November 6 or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on election day to be counted.

Washington voters received prepaid postage on mail-in ballots for this year’s primary and general elections and do not need to use a stamp.

You can return your ballot at a drop box location below.

*= drive-up ballot box

(Open 24 hours – closes on Election Day, November 6, at 8 p.m.)

Auburn

Auburn Library

1102 Auburn Way S

Auburn, WA 98002

Muckleshoot Tribe - Philip Starr Building

39015 172nd Ave SE

Auburn, WA 98092

Auburn Park & Ride

101 15th Street NE

Auburn, WA 98001

Bellevue

Bellevue Regional Library

1111 110th Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

Crossroads Shopping Center

(South entrance)

15600 NE 8th Street

Bellevue, WA 98008

Newport Way Library

14250 SE Newport Way E

Bellevue, WA 98006

Bothell

Bothell City Hall

18415 101st Ave NE

Bothell, WA 98011

Burien

Boulevard Park Library

12015 Roseberg Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98168

Covington

Covington Library

27100 164th Avenue SE

Covington, WA 98042

Des Moines

Highline College*

(entrance across from 27th Ave S)

2400 S 240th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

Enumclaw

Enumclaw Library

1700 1st Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

Fall City

Fall City Library

33415 SE 42nd Place

Fall City, WA 98024

Federal Way

Federal Way City Hall

33325 8th Avenue S

Federal Way, WA 98003

Issaquah

Issaquah City Hall

130 E Sunset Way

Issaquah, WA 98027

Kenmore

Kenmore City Hall

18120 68th Avenue NE

Kenmore, WA 98028

Kent

Kentridge High School

12430 SE 208th Street

Kent, WA 98031

Regional Justice Center

(Near parking garage entrance)

401 4th Avenue N

Kent, WA 98032

Kirkland

Kingsgate Library

12315 NE 143rd Street

Kirkland, WA 98034

Kirkland City Hall

123 5th Avenue

Kirkland, WA 98033

Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park City Hall

17425 Ballinger Way NE

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Maple Valley

Hobart Food Market

20250 276th Avenue SE

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Tahoma School District Building

25720 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Road SE

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Mercer Island

Mercer Island Community and Event Center

8236 SE 24th Street

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Newcastle

Newcastle City Hall

12835 Newcastle Way

Newcastle, WA 98056

Pacific

Algona-Pacific Library

255 Ellingson Road

Pacific, WA 98047

Redmond

Redmond City Hall

15670 NE 85th Street

Redmond, WA 98052

Renton

Fairwood Library

17009 140th Avenue SE

Renton, WA 98058

King County Elections

919 SW Grady Way

Renton, WA 98057

Renton Public Health Center

3201 NE 7th Street

Renton, WA 98056

Sammamish

Sammamish City Hall

801 228th Avenue SE

Sammamish, WA 98075

SeaTac

Valley View Library

17850 Military Road S

SeaTac, WA 98188

Seattle

Ballard

Ballard Branch Library

Corner of NW 57th Street and 22nd Avenue NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill Library

2821 Beacon Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98144

NewHolly Neighborhood Campus

7054 32nd Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98118

Broadview/Greenwood

Broadview Library

12755 Greenwood Avenue N

Seattle, WA 98133

Bryn Mawr/Skyway

Skyway Library

12601 76th Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98178

Capitol Hill

Seattle Central College

Broadway-Edison Building

(northeast corner) 1701 Broadway

Seattle, WA 98122

Central District

Garfield Community Center

2323 E Cherry Street

Seattle, WA 98122

Chinatown-International District

Uwajimaya

619 6th Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98104

Columbia City

Rainier Beach Community Center

8825 Rainier Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98118

Downtown

King County Administration Building

500 4th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

Greenlake/Phinney

Green Lake Community Center

7201 East Green Lake Drive North

Seattle, WA 98115

Lake City

Lake City Library

12501 28th Avenue NE

Seattle, WA 98125

Magnolia

Magnolia Park

1461 Magnolia Boulevard West

Seattle, WA 98199

Queen Anne

Seattle Pacific University*

310 W Bertona Street

Seattle, WA 98119

Rainier Valley

Rainier Beach Community Center

8825 Rainier Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98118

South Lake Union

South Lake Union

310 Terry Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

South Park

South Park Library

8604 8th Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98108

University District

University of Washington Campus

Schmitz Hall

(by north entrance on NE 41st Street)

1400 NE Campus Parkway

Seattle, WA 98105

West Seattle/Delridge

High Point Library

3411 SW Raymond Street

Seattle, WA 98126

Alaska Junction Corner of SW Alaska Street and 44th Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98116

White Center

White Center Library

1409 SW 107th Street

Seattle, WA 98146

Shoreline

Shoreline Library

345 NE 175th Street

Shoreline, WA 98155

Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie Library

7824 Center Boulevard SE

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Tukwila

Tukwila Community Center*

12424 42nd Avenue South

Tukwila, WA 98168

Vashon

Vashon Library

17210 Vashon Highway SW

Vashon Island, WA 98070

Woodinville

Woodinville Library

17105 Avondale Road NE

Woodinville, WA 98072

Anderson Island

Anderson Island Park & Ride Yoman Rd. (near Villa Beach Road), Anderson Island, WA 98303

Ashford

Ashford County Park, 29801 SR 706

Bonney Lake

Sky Island Dr E & 184th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Browns Point/Northeast Tacoma

NE Police Substation, 4731 Norpoint Way NE

Buckley

Buckley Library, 123 S River Rd

Dupont

1500 Wilmington Dr, DuPont, WA 98327

Eatonville

Barney’s Corner, 40512 Meridian E*

Eatonville Town Hall, 201 Center St W

Edgewood

2224 104th Ave E, Edgewood, WA 98372

Fife

5411 23rd St E, Fife, WA 98424

Fircrest

Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell St

Fox Island

Fox Island Fire Station 53, 906 Kamus Dr

Gig Harbor

6711 Kimball Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

4811 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

5210 144th St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

9021 Key Peninsula Hwy NW*

14220 92nd Ave NW *

Graham

Graham Fire & Rescue Station 91, 10012 187th St E

Lakewood

Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW *

Milton

Milton City Hall, 1000 Laurel St

Orting

Orting Public Safety Building, 401 Washington Ave SE

Parkland/Spanaway

Parkland/Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave S*

Roy Y Park and Ride, SR 507 & Pacific Ave S

Puyallup

11209 Shaw Rd E, Puyallup, WA 98374

324 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

15420 Meridian Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98374

Roy

216 McNaught Rd S, Roy WA 98580

South Prairie

South Prairie Fire Department, 350 SR 162

Steilacoom

2950 Steilacoom Blvd, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Summit

Summit Library, 5107 112th St E

Sumner

1116 Fryar Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390

Tacoma

5140 N 26th St, Tacoma, WA 98407

1319 E 72nd St, Tacoma, WA 98404

902 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405

1708 E 44th St, Tacoma, WA 98404

2401 S 35th St, Tacoma, WA 98409

6315 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98406

610 Puyallup Ave, Tacoma, WA 98421

1501 S 72nd St

Tillicum

Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave SW

University Place

3631 Drexler Dr W, University Place, WA 98466

Wilkeson

Wilkeson Town Hall, 540 Church St

Arlington (near library)

135 N. Washington Ave.

Arlington, WA 98223

Bothell (QFC parking lot)

22833 Bothell Everett Hwy.

Bothell, WA 98201

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Everett

Courthouse campus

Rockefeller Ave. and Wall St.

Everett, WA 98201

Everett Mall-near Sears

1402 SE Everett Mall Way

Everett, WA 98208

McCollum Park

600 128th St. SE

Everett, WA 98206

Granite Falls (near library)

815 E Galena St

Granite Falls, WA 98252

Gold Bar (Gateway Park)

5th and Orchard

Gold Bar, WA 98251

Lake Stevens (near boat launch)

1800 Main St.

Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Lynnwood (in front of city hall)

19100 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Marysville (behind city hall)

1049 State Ave.

Marysville, WA 98270

Monroe (near library)

1070 Village Way

Monroe, WA 98272

Mountlake Terrace (near library)

23300 58th Ave W

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Mukilteo (near library)

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd.

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Snohomish (near library)

311 Maple Ave.

Snohomish, WA 98290

Stanwood (near library)

9701 271st St. NW

Stanwood, WA 98292

