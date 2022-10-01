Whatcom County Republicans urge council to fill legislative seat left vacant by late Sen. Ericksen

Between November and December, Whatcom County was hit hard by flooding. Millions in damage was done.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash — Citing a need for representation, the Whatcom County Republican Party is urging the county council to fill the 42nd Legislative District seat left vacant by late Sen. Doug Ericksen.

Between November and December, Whatcom County was hit hard by flooding. Millions in damage was done. Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate their homes and stay in shelters during the worst of it.

President Joe Biden approved federal disaster funding for the hardest-hit areas. It's a move that the Republican Party says is recognition at the "highest level of US government that the people of Whatcom County need help and relief."

However, the area was left without representation in the state Senate during Ericksen's absences and subsequent death, the Republican Party points out.

Now, the party is asking the Whatcom County Council to appoint one of three nominees on Jan. 11 during a special meeting. It's a decision that could have been made earlier in the month, but the council opted to wait and send the nominees 20 questions for the candidates to answer, before making their decision. Those questions were due Friday, Jan. 7.

The special meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11. It will be held virtually.

The nominated candidates are: Ben Elenbaas, Tawsha Dykstra Thompson, and Simon Sefzik.