Initiative 1639 is the most sweeping piece of gun safety legislation put before voters in recent history.

It would raise the purchase age to 21 for semi-automatic rifles, create enhanced background checks for rifles to be in line with the checks for handguns in this state, and create new standards for secure storage.

If passed, I-1639 would be one of the strictest gun laws on the books nationally.

Supporters of the measure say it would be a major step forward for addressing factors in mass shootings and would help reduce suicide deaths by firearms and accidental shootings.

Opponents are concerned the law would curb gun owners’ rights. They also say the initiative is flawed, because it is not directly tied to public safety.

The initiative faced a court battle before it even got to the ballot when in August a judge tossed out 300,000 signatures to get the initiative on the ballot, saying the petitions didn’t clearly mark which portion of the law would change. However, the state Supreme Court overturned that ruling a week later finding it inappropriate to base its decision just on the formatting of the petition.

