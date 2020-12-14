Washington's 12 electors cast votes for Biden, Harris

OLYMPIA, Wash — Washington's 12 electors on Monday unanimously cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who won 58% of the state's vote last month.
The votes were part of the Electoral College votes being cast across the country.
Nationally, there are 538 electors who vote on the president and vice president. A candidate must receive 270 of the 538 total electoral votes to become president. Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election with 306 Electoral College votes, while President Donald Trump finished with 232.