Do you think President Donald Trump is doing a good job? It depends on where you fall on the political spectrum.

An exclusive KING 5 News poll found 60% of surveyed Washington registered voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing, and 32% approve. The other 8% aren't sure.

However, those results are accentuated when accounting for political party. The poll found 80% of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance and 91% of Democrats disapprove. Although more split, Independents tended to side with the Democrats surveyed: 64% said they disapproved of Trump’s performance, and 26% said they approved.

There's a lot confronting President Donald Trump as he's set to give his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. There's impeachment, the presidential campaign and the global virus health threat.

But one thing about the Trump era has remained remarkably steady, and that's public opinion on the president. Approval of Trump has stayed persistently in negative territory, and the country is more polarized now than it has been under any other president.

Polls also show Americans express significant dissatisfaction with the direction of the country and even more so with the state of politics. But Americans have largely positive views of both the economy and how Trump is handling it.

SurveyUSA conducted the KING 5 News poll between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31, surveying 1,400 adults across Washington state. Of those polled, 1,103 were registered to vote.

The Associated Press contributed.