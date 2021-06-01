Trump supporters rally at Washington state Capitol in Olympia over election results

As Congress convened to confirm the Electoral College results, Trump supporters in Washington state gathered in Olympia to question the election’s validity.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As protesters breached the nation’s capital Wednesday, several hundred Trump supporters peacefully rallied at the Washington state Capitol in Olympia over Congressional confirmation of presidential election results.

The group, which was gathered at noon, sang “God Bless America” and chanted USA.

Although many of the protesters questioned the validity of the presidential election, they said they had no intent on violence or entering the Capitol. Many of the protesters said they wanted more transparency around the election, including an audit of the results.

Earlier Wednesday morning, lawmakers convened in Washington D.C. for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College results. Protests erupted outside the Capitol and government office buildings were being evacuated.

Though fellow Republicans were behind the challenge to Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to lower tensions and argued against it. He warned the country “cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes” with “separate facts.”

McConnell declared, “The voters, the courts and the states all have spoken."

But other Republicans, including House GOP leaders among Trump's allies were acting out the pleas of supporters at his huge Wednesday rally up Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House to “fight for Trump.”