Multiple members of Washington state’s congressional delegation are asking for the Justice Department to release special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on the Russia investigation.

Mueller turned over the long-awaited report on Friday. The contentious investigation has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency, entangled Trump's family and resulted in criminal charges against some of the president's closest associates.

Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, Attorney General William Barr declared. On Sunday, Barr released a letter to Congress that summarized the report and findings he received from Mueller.

“(It is) urgent that Congress immediately receive the full report and all the underlying documentation and evidence so that we can make our own determinations,” wrote Washington Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. “It is clear that, even after a 22-month investigation, special counsel Mueller was not able to exonerate the president from the charge of obstruction of justice.”

Republican Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, a staunch ally of President Trump, also called for transparency and the release of the report.

“I look forward to seeing the special counsel’s full report, but as more details continue to come forward, it proves what President Trump has been saying all along — there was no collusion. As I voted in favor of earlier this month, this report should be made available to the public for all to see. My only hope now is that we can all move forward and focus on the big issues facing our country.

Rep. Adam Smith, chair of the Armed Services Committee, said it is imperative the American people and U.S. Congress see the full Mueller report.

“Conspiracy and obstruction are very difficult to prove and have an incredibly high bar. Apparently, Special Counsel Mueller did not think there was sufficient evidence for conspiracy, and he could not offer a clear opinion on obstruction. That is distinctly possible, but it does not mean that the president and his campaign didn’t do anything wrong,” wrote Smith.

“I am encouraged to see that Robert Mueller has finished his report. Now, the report must be made public so that we can fully explore the results of this investigation,” wrote Democrat Rep. Derek Kilmer.

“Attorney General Barr must release the full special counsel report and underlying evidence to Congress and the public. While there are some things the report clearly says, it also says it does not exonerate the president. On the obstruction of justice issue, the report seems inconclusive,” added Rep Rick Larsen.

“While Republicans are celebrating the fact that Special Counsel Mueller neither indicted nor exonerated the President as to obstruction of justice after five of his close associates and campaign advisors pleaded guilty to serious crimes—there is still an enormous amount of information that we don’t have and that people across the country deserve,” wrote Washington Senator Patty Murray.

“No collusion. No obstruction. That is the conclusion of special counsel Mueller, Attorney General Barr, and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein. This is a great day for every American who values the truth, justice, and the rule of law,” said Central Washington Republican Rep. Don Newhouse.

