Drinks with Daniels: Washington Senator Maria Cantwell talks about how the Infrastructure bill will benefit Washington

Washington's bridges, roadways, airports and ports will see boosts in funding from the recently passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill.

The $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill is now on the President’s desk.

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell is expected to be in DC for the signing. But on Thursday, she spent time seeing all the future impacts, as part of an exclusive tour with KING5’s Chris Daniels.

Daniels and Cantwell surveyed King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, to see what the Senator says will be done with the money and whether the country can actually afford it all.

Cantwell's tour kicked off at Meadowdale Beach Park, the site of a salmon recovery project in Snohomish County creating space for salmon to pass underneath a BNSF rail line. Similar projects addressing obstructions to returning salmon could see a boost in funding from the new bill.

"Well it's a problem all over Puget Sound, You can see that if you build a railroad without a proper infrastructure to help salmon get back to their breeding ground, we have a thousand projects like this in Washington that need approval so we just, as part of the infrastructure bill, passed something that will target culverts in our state and in other states," she said.

"We think our state could get hundreds of millions of dollars. We just saw a salmon migrating which is what we wanna see."

Washington's bridges, many of which are long overdue for maintenance and repairs, could also get some much-needed attention. In the state, 416 bridges were listed in poor condition, according to a federal report on the state of Washington's infrastructure.

"We know that our bridges have not seen the kind of investment, we know that we have a lot of bridges that qualify for those lists and funds," Cantwell said.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is also projected to get $228 million in federal funding for improvements. Paine Field in Snohomish County will get $16 million and Boeing Field/The King County Airport can expect $6.8 million in funds.

"If you want to increase capacity of flights, you have to have gates and you have to have the ability to move flights in and out of those gates with some predictability," Cantwell said.

Some funds will also go to addressing improvements to the ports in Tacoma and Seattle.