Hundreds of races and initiatives will be on the ballot this primary election, including over a dozen mayoral races, 90 city and county council seats, and a number of propositions and levies

Voters have until Tuesday at 8 p.m. to drop their stamp-free ballot in the mail or return it to a ballot drop box.

Here's the biggest races we're following in western Washington.

King County

King County Proposition 1

King County Prop. 1 would tax homeowners $0.1832 per $1,000 of assessed property value. People who own a $500,000 home would pay about $96 per year. An estimated $810 million would be generated over six years in order to improve public spaces.

More than $165 million would be used for repairing and maintaining 175 miles of trails. Another $100 million is earmarked for land acquisition. Additional revenue would be used for improving and maintaining county pools. The Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo are included in the plan as well.

The current levy expires Dec. 31 and is estimated to generate about $420 million.

Seattle Proposition 1

Property taxes would be increased for seven years under Seattle Prop. 1 to provide library funding. It will add around $1.58 a month to the average homeowner’s property tax bill for a total of about $7 per month.

The extended levy would generate about $213 million over seven years to continue existing library services, increase hours, improve digital access, and seismically retrofit three branches.

Seattle City Council

Over 50 people are running for seven Seattle City Council seats, four of which do not have an incumbent seeking re-election.

City Council District 1: Incumbent Lisa Herbold, elected in 2015, is running against challengers Brendan Kolding and Phillip Tavel for a four-year term.

City Council District 2: Henry Dennison, Ari Hoffman, Tammy Morales, Christopher Peguero, Phyllis Porter, Mark Solomon, and Omari Tahir-Garrett are looking to fill the position that will be left vacant by Council President Bruce Harrell at the end of his term.

City Council District 3: Kshama Sawant, who has been in office since 2014 and is currently serving her first full term, is looking to serve another four years. She’s being challenged by Logan Bowers, Zachary DeWolf, Pat Murakami, Ami Nguyen, and Egan Orion.

City Council District 4: Sasha Anderson, Ethan Hunter, Frank Krueger, Beth Mountsier, Emily Myers, Joshua Newman, Alex Pedersen, Shaun Scott, Heidi Stuber, and Cathy Tuttle are campaigning for a four-year term in the position left vacant by Rob Johnson. Abel Pacheco, currently serving in Johnson’s place, withdrew his candidacy.

City Council District 5: District 5’s first representative and incumbent Debora Juarez is campaigning against Ann Davison Sattler, John Lombard, Tayla Mahoney, Mark Mendez, and Alex Tsimerman.

City Council District 6: Thirteen people are vying to fill the position that will be left vacant by Mike O’Brien, who has served since 2010.

They include Kara Ceriello, Jeremy Cook, Jay Fathi, Sergio Garcia, Melissa Hall, Jon Lisbin, Kate Martin, Joey Massa, John Peeples, Ed Pottharst, Terry Rice, Dan Strauss, and Heidi Wills.

City Council District 7: Sally Bagshaw, who has served since 2010, is not seeking re-election. Ten candidates are vying to replace her, including: Gene Burrus, James Donaldson, Michael George, Don Harper, Naveed Jamali, Isabelle J. Kerner, Andrew J. Lewis, Daniela Lipscomb-Eng, Jim Pugel, and Jason Williams.

Port of Seattle commissioner

Position 2: Seven candidates are vying to replace Courtney Gregoire on the Port Commission when her term ends on Dec. 31. Gregoire, whose term began November 2013, currently serves on the Aviation Committee, along with the Puget Sound Regional Council Executive Board, Interbay Public Development Advisory Board, University of Washington Air Quality Study Advisory Panel, and the Visit Seattle Advisory Board.

Those running are Kelly Charlton, Preeti Shridhar, Dominic Barrera, Sam Cho, Nina Martinez, Grant Degginger, and Ali Scego.

Position 8: Incumbent Fred Felleman is running against Jordan Lemmon and Garth Jacobson for Port Commissioner Position 5.

Felleman, the port’s current vice president, currently serves on the Energy and Sustainability Committee and several outside board assignments.

Pierce County

Port of Tacoma commissioner

Five commissioners are elected to four-year terms. The commission hires the executive director, sets policy and strategic direction, and approves all major expenditures.

Commissioner 3: Justin Camarata, Frank Boykin, and Deanna Keller are running for Position 3 on the Port of Tacoma.

Commissioner 5: Kristin Ang, Dave Bryant, and Shelly Schlumpf are running for Position 5 on the Port of Tacoma.

Snohomish County

Snohomish County Council

Two Snohomish County Council positions are on the ballot, one of which is an open race without an incumbent running.

District 2: Mukilteo Mayor Jennifer Gregerson, Executive Assistant in the County Executive’s Office Cecilia Wilson, and small business owner Sharita Burton are all vying for the District 2 seat, which is vacant.

District 3: Incumbent Stephanie Wright, who has served on the council since 2010, is looking to defend her seat against challengers Meier G. Lowenthal, a small business owner, and Willie Russell.

Port of Everett commissioner

District 1: Port Commissioner Bruce Fingarson, who was appointed to the position in 2017, seeks re-election. Fingarson has two challengers: Former Everett City Councilmember and Boeing engineer David Simpson and Everett Bayside Marine co-owner Jeff LaLone.

Thurston County

Olympia Mayor

Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby is looking to hold onto her seat for a second term. Selby has four challengers: Olympia City Councilmember Nathaniel Jones, business consultant Brenden Clerget, social worker David Ross, and environmental activist Phil Cornell.

Whatcom County

Bellingham mayor

It’s a wide-open field for Bellingham mayor after Kelli Linville decided to retire in December and not seek a third term.

Four people are running for the position: Pinky Vargas and April Barker, Bellingham city council members; Garrett O’Brien, construction company owner; and Seth Fleetwood, lawyer and former Bellingham and Whatcom county council member.

Whatcom County executive

Whatcom County’s top seat is up for grabs.

The high paying and high-powered position of county executive has brought out a deep field of candidates. The four candidates vying for the position are Satpal Sidhu, Whatcom County council member; Jim Boyle, vice president for philanthropy at the Organization for Tropical Studies; Karen Burke, executive director of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services of Whatcom County; and Tony Larson, Business Pulse publisher.

Whatcom, Skagit, and San Juan counties

State Senate District 40

State Sen. Liz Lovelett is hoping to hold onto her seat in the 40th Legislative District, which she was appointed to earlier this year. Lovelett, a former Anacortes city council member, was appointed to the seat after former state Sen. Kevin Ranker resigned in January amid sexual harassment allegations.

She is challenged by two Democrats – lawyer Carrie Blackwood and interpreter Greta I. Aitken – and one Republican – former antique store owner Daniel Miller.