Washington Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib was honored Wednesday as the American Foundation for the Blind’s Helen Keller Achievement Award recipient.

“It is hard to quantify the impact Helen Keller had on me,” Habib said in a statement. “Helen Keller is a hero, not just to me, but to millions of people across multiple generations. Her name is synonymous with the word perseverance -- so to stand here today, recognized for perseverance by the AFB with an award in her name, is both humbling and inspiring.”

Habib was recognized for promoting an inclusive environment for people with disabilities and advocacy in public service and law, according to the foundation.

He was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2016, becoming the youngest Democratic presiding officer in the country. Before being elected, Habib served as a state Representative and Senator for east King County.

Habib has been fully blind since he was 8 years old after losing his vision to cancer.

