Washington issues $4,000 cleaning bill to embattled Rep. Matt Shea for incident on Capitol steps

Washington state Rep. Matt Shea is accused of damaging the Capitol steps in Olympia with olive oil during a counter-protest in March.

Washington state has issued a $4,000 cleaning bill to embattled state Rep. Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley) for an incident in March.

During a so-called Satanist demonstration on the state Capitol steps in Olympia, surveillance cameras captured Shea with a bottle of olive oil during an apparent counter-protest.

Investigators say Shea spilled oil down the steps, causing more than $4,700 in damage.

On Wednesday, Shea was sent a bill for the damage and clean-up costs.

Gov. Jay Inslee and House and Senate leaders called for Shea to resign from the House of Representatives after an investigation determined he organized and participated in events considered "domestic terrorism" by investigators.