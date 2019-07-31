Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November 2018 when former House Speaker Frank Chopp announced he was stepping down.

SEATAC, Wash. — House Democrats are poised to elect the first woman speaker of the House in Washington state.

State Reps. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma, June Robinson of Everett, Gael Tarleton of Seattle and Monica Stonier of Vancouver are all vying for the top spot after Frank Chopp, the state's longest-serving speaker, announced he was stepping down from his leadership position but would remain in the Legislature. During Wednesday's scheduled caucus meeting and vote, additional members can be nominated for the speaker-designate position.

Democratic Rep. John Lovick has been serving as acting speaker since May, and will remain in that role until the speaker-designate is approved by the full House at the start of the 2020 legislative session in January.

Democrats hold a 57-41 majority in the House, and women — with 31 seats — hold a majority within the caucus.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, seven states currently have female speakers of the House: Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon and Vermont.

RELATED: See the new Washington laws now in effect