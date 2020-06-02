An exclusive KING 5 News poll suggests nearly half of voters think Washington gun laws are too lenient.

The poll found 45% of registered voters surveyed believe the state’s gun laws aren’t strict enough, 19% think the laws are too strict, and 27% think the laws are just about right. Another 9% aren’t sure.

However, voters were divided regionally. In the metro Seattle area, 53% of voters thought laws weren’t strict enough compared to 36% of western Washingtonians and 38% of eastern Washingtonians. Also, nearly half of urban and suburban voters felt the laws were too lenient compared to one-third of rural voters.

Women were slightly more likely than men (48% versus 42%) to believe Washington’s gun laws weren’t strict enough, but the difference was less pronounced than region.

SurveyUSA conducted the poll between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31, surveying 1,103 registered voters across Washington state. Of those voters, 41% were Democrats, 26% were Republicans, and 27% were Independents. Nearly half were from the Seattle metro area, a quarter were from eastern Washington, and a little more than a quarter were from western Washington, reflecting statewide population and demographics.