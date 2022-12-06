Governor, legislators could see raises in 2023 and 2024

Potential raises range from 4-8% starting next July.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Every state legislator, the governor and all other statewide elected officials would see a boost in salary over the next two years, under proposals voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials.

Under the proposal, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands and all state legislators would see a 4% bump in salary starting July 1, 2023, with another 3% raise in July 2024.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s salary would increase from $190,632 a year to $198,257 a year in 2023.

Legislators would see an increase from $57,876 to $60,191 a year, starting next July.

The attorney general would see a 6.5% increase, the state’s Supreme Court chief justice’s salary would increase by 7% next year, and the state auditor’s pay would see the highest increase: more than 8% in 2023.

“It’s not a done deal,” said Teri Wright, the commission’s executive director.

She said the 17-person commission has only proposed the salaries that are now up for public comment.

“We really want to hear what the public has to say about these salaries,” said Wright.

The commission is made up of citizens selected from voter registration rolls, with some representing certain occupations, like lawyers or higher education positions. It meets every two years and has full authority to set salaries and raises for elected officials.

Neither the governor nor legislators have the power to change the salaries selected by the commissioners.