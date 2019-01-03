A Washington Democratic leader says Governor Jay Inslee’s expected presidential run will be tested quickly, and he has just a few months to prove he’s a viable candidate.

“This could be very short, or it could be longer,” said Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski. “We’ll have to see, because I think it’s really tough if you’re not on that first debate stage to say that your candidacy has momentum.”

The Democratic National Committee plans to hold 12 debates, the first of which will be in June. To get on the debate stage in June, Inslee would need to reach certain thresholds in grassroots funding or at the polls due to a new set of rules put together by Democratic officials.

With grassroots funding, Inslee would need to collect at least 65,000 discreet donations from individuals, including at least 200 donations from 20 different states. To go the polling route, Inslee would need to earn at least 1 percent in the polls at the national level or in the four early primary states: New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada, and South Carolina.

“If you think about launching your campaign now, you have until the end of May really to prove that,” Podlodowski said.

Inslee has hinted for months about a possible run and is expected to announce a 2020 presidential bid soon. He has said he is considering a campaign focused around climate change.

RELATED: Report: Inslee eyes presidential run focused on climate change

So far more than 20 Democrats have announced or hinted at a run in 2020, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris.

Podlodowski said Inslee has already had conversations with the three biggest gubernatorial contenders, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.

However, Inslee could also decide to drop out and run for Governor again.

“He may indeed want to get out there with climate and then come back and run for a third term,” Podlodowski said.