Nine Washington Congressional representatives vote to impeach Trump

The vote to impeach President Donald Trump had bipartisan support in Washington state, with nine out of 10 of the state's representatives voting in favor, after last week's siege by his supporters of the U.S. Capitol.

Two of the 10 Republicans nationwide who voted in favor of impeaching the president were U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represents southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, and Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents central Washington’s 4th District. They said Trump violated his oath of office by inflaming the insurrectionists and failing to defend the government from them.

Of Washington's representatives, only Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of the 5th District voted against impeachment, calling it rushed, but she nevertheless condemned Trump's actions.

Last week, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, disrupting a joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election.

How did Washington’s Congressional delegation vote on Trump’s second impeachment?

District 1: Suzan DelBene (D-Medina): Yes

District 2: Rick Larsen (D-Lake Stevens): Yes

District 3: Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Camas): Yes

District 4: Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside): Yes

District 5: Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Colville): No

District 6: Derek Kilmer (D-Artondale): Yes

District 7: Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle): Yes

District 8: Kim Schrier (D-Issaquah): Yes

District 9: Adam Smith (D-Bellevue): Yes