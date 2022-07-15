Majority of Washington voters would support assault weapon ban, WA Poll finds

A total of 61% of those who responded to a survey said they at least somewhat support such a ban.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — More than half of the people surveyed across Washington state said they support a ban on assault weapons to some degree, according to WA Poll results.

Of those who responded, 61% said they would either strongly support or somewhat support a ban.

The WA Poll was commissioned by KING 5, The Seattle Times, University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public and Washington State University’s Murrow College of Communication and was conducted by SurveyUSA.

Out of the 825 who responded, 44% said they strongly support a ban on assault weapons. Another 17% said they somewhat supported the idea.

Of those opposed, 12% said they somewhat opposed a ban and 22% said they strongly opposed a ban.

Four percent of respondents said they were not sure about a ban.

Democrats largely supported the idea, with 75% saying they strongly support a ban and 16% saying they somewhat support it.

Though there was some support of a ban from Republicans, more than 50% said they were opposed, with 44% being strongly opposed.

People living in western Washington were also more likely to support a ban. A total of 65% strongly or somewhat support the idea of an assault weapon ban. Meanwhile, 48% of people from eastern Washington opposed a ban, with 35% being strongly opposed.

The WA Poll was commissioned by KING 5, The Seattle Times, University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public and Washington State University’s Murrow College of Communication and was conducted by SurveyUSA. It surveyed 825 adults from July 6-10, 2022. Of those adults, 731 were registered voters. The poll represented the demographics of Washington state with 47% from the metro Seattle area, 32% from western Washington and 21% from eastern Washington.