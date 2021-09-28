WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee holds press conference with Sacred Heart staff in Spokane

Gov. Inslee will visit Providence Sacred Heart and Gov. Little will visit the Heritage Health’s monoclonal antibody treatment center on Wednesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governors Jay Inslee and Brad Little will be in Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Wednesday.

Gov. Inslee will visit Spokane and the Methow Valley and Gov. Brad Little will visit Coeur d'Alene. Inslee will first visit Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to participate in a roundtable discussion with healthcare workers on prolonged impacts of COVID-19 on healthcare systems across the state, according to a press release from the governor's office. Gov. Inslee is holding a media availability at 10:10 a.m. with Sacred Heart staff that will be livestreamed in this story and on the KREM 2 YouTube page.

Inslee will then travel to the Methow Valley to participate in a series of meetings with local elected officials, business owners, healthcare workers and local fire service to discuss climate change related fire and wildfire smoke conditions in the area. He will also join a roundtable on Career Connect WA in the region.

Inslee will end the day with a tour of Sun Mountain Lodge to see the damages from fires and talk with business owners who have seen economic impacts in the region.