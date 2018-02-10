Vice President Mike Pence visited Spokane Tuesday afternoon to campaign for Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., in what could be the toughest re-election race of her career.

More than 1,000 supporters of McMorris Rodgers attended the fundraising event, while a group of protestors and the Backbone Campaign Company with its “Trump baby” balloon demonstrated outside.

While the Vice President largely stuck to campaign issues to rally Republicans, including the economy and the military, he also touched on an issue that's bitterly divided Republicans and Democrats, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"Brett Kavanaugh is a man of integrity and impeccable credentials," said Pence. "When all the facts are in, President Trump and I believe Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed."

The Vice President could be the tie-breaking vote when Kavanaugh's confirmation goes before the full Senate as early as later this week.

The Vice President's trip to Washington state also comes a day after a newly announced trade deal with Canada and Mexico, giving Republican candidates cover from ongoing trade tensions impacting farm belt regions, including portions of Washington's 5th district.

"Washington farmers and ranchers are going to start winning like never before," said Pence.

While McMorris Rodgers has expressed concern for the tariffs imposed by the administration, she's largely supported the administration’s agenda, including last year’s Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

While she touts the economy and job growth as GOP successes over the past two years, Democrats have become energized around issues including health care and immigration.

McMorris Rodgers, who currently serves as the number four ranking Republican in the U.S. House, is facing a challenge from former Democratic state lawmaker and former Washington State University-Spokane Chancellor Lisa Brown.

While national pundits still consider the district Republican leaning, a recent poll shows the race neck-and-neck.

The 5th District which includes Spokane and nine other Eastern Washington counties has remained Republican for nearly 25 years, ever since former Democratic Speaker of the House Tom Foley was ousted in a GOP wave year.

