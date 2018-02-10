Vice President Mike Pence visited Spokane Tuesday afternoon to campaign for Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., in what could be the toughest re-election race of her career.

More than 1,000 supporters of McMorris Rodgers attended the fundraising event, while a group of protestors and the Backbone Campaign Company with its “Trump baby” balloon demonstrated outside.

McMorris Rodgers, the number four ranking Republican in the U.S. House, served in Congress with Pence, who previously held the leadership position McMorris Rodgers currently holds as conference chair.

Rodgers, a vice chair of the Trump transition team following the 2016 election, has largely supported the administration’s agenda, including last year’s Republican effort to repeal and replace the affordable care act. While she touts the economy and job growth as GOP successes over the past two years, Democrats have become energized around issues including health care, immigration and trade tensions.

McMorris Rodgers, who’s represented Washington’s 5th District for the past 14 years, is facing a challenge from former Democratic state lawmaker and former Washington State University-Spokane Chancellor Lisa Brown.

While national pundits still consider the district Republican leaning, a recent poll shows the race neck-and-neck.

The 5th District which includes Spokane and 10 Eastern Washington counties has remained Republican for nearly 25 years, ever since former Democratic Speaker of the House Tom Foley was ousted in a GOP wave year.

