Sitting in a room, she chooses her words carefully.

“This is a hugely sensitive issue for a lot of people,” said Ji Kim, as images from President Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un flicker in the background. “A lot of people are very skeptical.”

Kim is an immigration attorney in Tacoma who spent part of her childhood in South Korea. She watches, and wonders, what will come out of the second meeting between the two leaders.

“Since I was in elementary school, the earliest memory about this issue, we've consistently heard possibility of peace, possibility of war in South Korea,” she said.

Kim is part of Western Washington’s significant Korean population. According to Pew Research, the metro area has the fourth largest Korean population of any city in the country, behind Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C.

There is a broad base in South King County, where KoAm Television is located, and where Ji Kim visited Tuesday. She was joined by two other prominent local Korean Americans, former Federal Way Mayor Mike Park, and Former College President Woody Ahn. All three moved to the U.S. from South Korea in their early years and have a different perspective on what’s changed, and what hasn’t since.

“These are very complicated issues,” said Park, who doesn’t believe the summit will change much overnight. “A third and a fourth summit would be my expectation at this point. There are a lot of stakeholders involved, Russia, China, Japan, and South Korea.”

Park believes the Supreme Leader of North Korea is driven by a desire to improve the economics in his home country, and loosening sanctions.

“His emphasis is economic development, so certainly he would like economic development,” said the former mayor. “He needs some support from Western countries, right now they’re very isolated.”

“We all want peace, but at the same time, I don't want to give everything to them economically,” said Ahn, who said he’s at least more optimistic about North Korea than he was in the past, although he’s not sure Kim Jong Un would want to give up his nuclear weapons. “I don't think North Korean leader will give us that easily.”

“My question is at what cost? That's where his power depends - that's why he has that weapon, all this international leverage,” said Ji Kim.

She believes the summit plays right into Kim Jong Un’s desire to show strength and retain power.

“Cautiously there are people who view it that way - and I am one of those persons who is very fearful he is using this as an opportunity to build him up,” she said. “Selfish side of me, he’s gaining a lot, Kim Jong Un is gaining a lot benefit.”

The three leaders also say they’re cautious about the rumblings that North Korea and South Korea leaders are talking about a joint Olympic bid or potential reunification. The Korean peninsula has been divided since World War II.

“He'd like to open the door, step by step,” said Park. “Someday it could be happen, but I don't see in near future.”

