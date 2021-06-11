What the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill means for Washington

The federal funding allocates billions for improvements to the state's transportation, aviation, highway, broadband and wildfire mitigation programs.

SEATTLE — A $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. House late Friday will have far-reaching effects in Washington state.



"Every community in our state will benefit from this bill," Washington Sen. Patty Murray said.



KING 5 breaks down how that money will be used in our state.

Transportation

The Evergreen State would receive $1.79 billion for transportation alone that amounts to $381 million for Sound Transit and $559 million for King County Metro.



Airports

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is projected to get $228 million for improvements. Snohomish County's Paine Field will expect $16 million, and Boeing Field/King County International will expect $6.8 million.



High-speed internet access

Washington will get a minimum of $100 million to expand broadband in the state. Congress estimates this will help at least 241,000 Washingtonians who lack fast internet.

Climate change

There's also funding for more electric vehicle charging stations with Washington expected to receive $71 million to expand EV charging networks.



Wildfire mitigation

Washington will expect $39 million to protect against wildfires, according to Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland's (D-Tacoma) office.



Roads and bridges

The infrastructure bill will funnel $4.7 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $605 million for bridge replacement and repairs.



Much of the funds are expected to come in waves and via grants over the next five years.

"We all want it done tomorrow but transportation takes a while. We're going to get this right but that money is flowing, people can start planning, and [are] counting on it," Murray said.