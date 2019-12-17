OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Transportation Commission will present its final report and recommendations to the Legislature Tuesday on a proposal to replace the gas tax with a pay-per-mile system.

The state began looking at pay-by-mile, also known RUC for Road Use Charges, in 2012.

The latest round of research includes results of a 2,000 driver/taxpayer study of people around the state. In it, those who conducted the study found that 68% of drivers preferred a pay-by-mile system and 19% wanted to stick with the gas tax.

The study simulated the use of various pay-by-mile systems, but did not employ the use of real dollars. Pay-by-mile options involve using a plug that goes into the on-board diagnostic port, typically located under the steering wheel portion of the dashboard, or by phone apps.

The current Washington state gas tax per gallon is 49.4 cents. That’s well over the federal excise tax of 18.4 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

With more electric vehicles and hybrids on the roads, the state is concerned the gas tax eventually won’t be enough to keep building and maintaining roads and bridges in the future.

Washington state recently announced hybrid and electric car owners will start paying an annual $75 car tab fee to finance electric car charging stations.

Other states in the west are moving in the pay-by-mile direction, at least on a voluntary or limited basis. Oregon’s OReGO system is voluntary and charges 1.7 cents per mile. What drivers pay in gas tax is credited back to their accounts. There’s an app for that.

On January 1, 2020, Utah is expected to implement a pay-by-mile option focused on electrics and hybrids, which would give drivers the option of paying by mile, or paying a flat upfront fee.