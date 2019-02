Tim Eyman, the initiative promoter whose most recent effort includes putting a cap on car-tab fees, is under investigation for stealing a chair from Office Depot in Lacey.

The police report said Eyman was identified through store records and visual confirmation from a store clerk. Eyman could face a misdemeanor theft charge.

In store surveillance video, Eyman can be seen spinning in the $70 chair before taking it out of the store.

Eyman is wearing a shirt that reads, "Let the voters decide."

WATCH SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE HERE