Washington seeks to bar Tim Eyman from controlling political money

The Washington attorney general's office alleges initiative promoter Tim Eyman solicited kickbacks and laundered donations.

Washington state is seeking to bar initiative promoter Tim Eyman from having any future financial control of political committees as a judge hears arguments that he solicited kickbacks, laundered donations and flouted campaign finance law in a long-running scheme to enrich himself.

Eyman’s trial before Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon opened Monday in a 2017 lawsuit brought by the attorney general’s office.

The court previously found Eyman committed other violations as part of the case, including that he failed to disclose more than $766,000 in campaign contributions that he received in personal accounts.

Eyman insists he did nothing wrong.