Tim Eyman fined $2.6 million, barred from campaign control

A Thurston County judge ruled initiative promoter Tim Eyman can't have financial control over political campaigns after he was accused of soliciting kickbacks.

SEATTLE — Tim Eyman, whose initiative campaigns have bedeviled state and local governments across Washington for decades, will no longer be allowed to have any financial control over political committees.

That's under a judge’s ruling Wednesday that blasted him for using donor’s contributions to line his own pocket.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon also ordered Eyman to pay $2.6 million in penalties.

The ruling came in a 2017 lawsuit by Attorney General Bob Ferguson that accused Eyman of soliciting kickbacks, laundering donations and flouting campaign finance law in a long-running scheme to enrich himself.

The court previously found Eyman committed other violations as part of the case, including that he failed to disclose more than $766,000 in campaign contributions that he received in personal accounts.

Eyman has previously insisted he did nothing wrong.