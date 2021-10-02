x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Politics

Tim Eyman fined $2.6 million, barred from campaign control

A Thurston County judge ruled initiative promoter Tim Eyman can't have financial control over political campaigns after he was accused of soliciting kickbacks.
Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Tim Eyman, a career anti-tax initiative promoter, talks to reporters, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Eyman was in Olympia to officially announce his entry into the 2020 governor's race as an independent.

SEATTLE — Tim Eyman, whose initiative campaigns have bedeviled state and local governments across Washington for decades, will no longer be allowed to have any financial control over political committees. 

That's under a judge’s ruling Wednesday that blasted him for using donor’s contributions to line his own pocket.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon also ordered Eyman to pay $2.6 million in penalties. 

The ruling came in a 2017 lawsuit by Attorney General Bob Ferguson that accused Eyman of soliciting kickbacks, laundering donations and flouting campaign finance law in a long-running scheme to enrich himself.

The court previously found Eyman committed other violations as part of the case, including that he failed to disclose more than $766,000 in campaign contributions that he received in personal accounts.

Eyman has previously insisted he did nothing wrong.  

In 2019, a Thurston County judge ordered that associates of Eyman connected to a for-profit signature-gathering firm pay more than $1 million for secretly funneling contributions to Eyman.

 

Related Articles